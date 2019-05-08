A Beautifully Animated Interpretation of the Chinese Myth of the Immortal White Snake

In the 19th episode of the Ted-Ed series Mythic, tea expert Shunan Teng shares “The Chinese Myth of the Immortal White Snake”. This beautiful narration, animated by Kino Bino, tells the story of a husband and wife who will go to any lengths to save each other, despite any secrets they may have kept from one another.

The talented herbalist Xu Xian had just started his own medicine shop where he created remedies with the help of his wife, Bai Su Zhen. One day a monk named Fa Hai approached him, warning him that there was a demon in his house. The demon, he said, was Bai Su Zhen. Xu Xian laughed. How could his kind-hearted wife be a demon? Shunan Teng traces the tale of the immortal white snake.