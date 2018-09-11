A Scented Soy Candle in a Takeout Style Tin That Emits the Distinctively Tantalizing Aroma of Chinese Food

Cool Material is offering the “Takeout Candle” a truly unique candle that uses notes of soy, lemongrass and ginger to emit the distinctively tantalizing aroma of freshly delivered Chinese food when burning. This yummy candle comes inside a white tin decorated with the design that appear on old-school takeout/delivery cartons

While ordering takeout every day is tempting, we think we’ve developed a more financially viable way to enjoy that scent. The Takeout Candle packs similar notes of soy, lemongrass and ginger so you can light the candle and bask in that glory…You could leave that carton of lo mein out for days on end, but we think this is a better idea.

via Foodiggity