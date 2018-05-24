Laughing Squid

Rescued Chimpanzees Gleefully Play in a Colorful Ball Pit After Their Caretaker Shows Them How

In a wonderful species specific enrichment exercise, a whoop of chimpanzees at the Project Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Blue Ridge, Georgia, gleefully played in and around a colorful ball pit, but only after their human caretaker showed them how. These playful chimps were rescued from life of experimentation after the National Institute of Health decided in 2015 that it would no longer support invasive research performed on these beautiful primates.

Chimpanzees love ball pits too! Watch these young former research chimpanzees have the time of their lives playing in a ball pit created by the caregivers at the Project Chimps sanctuary. After years in the lab, it’s their time to live

