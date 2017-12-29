Curious Chimpanzee Takes a Bite Out of a Snowball That He Made With the First Snow of the Year

At first the Chimpanzee from Twycross Zoo in England wasn’t sure if he should come out of the warm indoor enclosure, but soon changed his mind. Licking off the ice from the climbing frame and later making big snowballs to eat and to take some inside. No other chimps braved the cold today.

In January 2017, a curious chimpanzee at the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, Warwickshire UK , left the comfort of a warm enclosure and braved the icy chill that came with the first snow of the year. Rather than running back inside, the chimp gathered up snow from the ground, made a snowball and proceeded to a very big bite . The clever chimp then replenished the snowball before going back inside.

