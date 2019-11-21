A Beautiful Book That Captures the Diversity of Love as Told Through Photos of Exotic Chicken Couples

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2018, Italian photographers Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini captured the unexpected beauty of exotic chickens in a beautiful photo book. The two have again partnered in another photo book entitled Chickens in Love, which focuses on the beautiful diversity that exists within the concept of love.

CHICKEN IN LOVE is a brand new photographic project about the hidden beauty of chickens but also about love and diversity. The photographers shot the most different and beautiful chicken couples, same breed different sex and vice versa… because in the end LOVE IS LOVE, no matter who and no matter how.

The photographers are raising funds through Kickstarter in order to publish the book.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips