The Unexpected Feathered Beauty of Exotic Chickens Captured in a Colorful Photo Book

CHICken is a photographic project that initially started as a simple “cattle call” (no pun intended). The project began with a simple photoshoot at a bird show and has now transformed into a beautiful fine art photographic book. We hope these images knock your chicken socks off as we have hand-picked 62 beauties for you to enjoy in this collectable COFFEE TABLE BOOK.

Photographers Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini have captured the wonderfully unique, utterly surprising feathered beauty of various breeds of exotic chickens to put into a colorful photo book entitled Chic!ken , a project for which they are currently raising funds through Kickstarter . The idea came to these longtime friends after working together at a bird show, noting how the birds strutted like models proudly down the runway.

