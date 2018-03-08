The Unexpected Feathered Beauty of Exotic Chickens Captured in a Colorful Photo Book

Photographers Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini have captured the wonderfully unique, utterly surprising feathered beauty of various breeds of exotic chickens to put into a colorful photo book entitled Chic!ken, a project for which they are currently raising funds through Kickstarter. The idea came to these longtime friends after working together at a bird show, noting how the birds strutted like models proudly down the runway.
CHICken is a photographic project that initially started as a simple “cattle call” (no pun intended). The project began with a simple photoshoot at a bird show and has now transformed into a beautiful fine art photographic book. We hope these images knock your chicken socks off as we have hand-picked 62 beauties for you to enjoy in this collectable COFFEE TABLE BOOK.
via My Modern Met