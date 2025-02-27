How a Small Chess Shop in New York City’s West Village Stays in Business

Macy Gilliam of Morning Brew spoke with Imad Kachan, the owner and proprietor of Chess Forum in the West Village, New York City’s last surviving chess shop, to find out how his small business is able to remain open despite the fact that it is so specialized.

Kachan, a son of Palestinian refugees, came to the United States as an immigrant from Lebanon in pursuit of his doctorate, explained that a lot of his business is based on luck and his desire to give back to the community. Unfortunately he faced a number of economic hurdles such as the financial crisis of 2008 and the proliferation of online stores selling the same goods as his.

Society or social tendencies are like a pendulum, it goes to one extreme, however waiting for the pendulum to go to the other side – it’s a very expensive process…This whole operation is just to support the playing tables.

Despite the financial concerns of the store, Kachan knows that the neighborhood appreciates him and that to him makes it worth it.

I always say you don’t take this to the bank, you don’t pay your bills with.

That being said, the shop has quite a storied history.

Chess Forum is the place where Bobby Fischer used to come to play chess and where number 2 chess player in the world, Fabiano Caruana, started his illustrious chess career. And in between these two world-class chess players thousands of children and adults played chess and came to learn the game from its basic rules to its advanced strategies and tactics. And all in a simple, warm, welcoming and supportive environment where the true democratic spirit of chess is at full display.

Kachan has a variety of chess games available at different price points. There is also and opportunity to donate to keep this neighborhood staple going in the foreseeable future.

The Place Matters Project was founded in 1998 by City Lore to identify, promote, and protect treasured places in New York City. Chess Forum is a cherished community landmark and a vibrant center for chess in New York City, and City Lore is pleased to serve as its non profit fiscal sponsor. We are proud to be able to provide New York City and Greenwich Village with a community center where people of all ages can come to play or learn chess.

