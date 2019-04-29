Why Treatment for Chemo Brain Is So Incredibly Elusive

Hank Green of SciShow explains why the foggy forgetfulness of chemotherapy induced cognitive impairment aka Chemo Brain is so very difficult to identify due to the wide range of cancers, treatments and historical data. Because identification is so difficult, treatment is elusive, yet not necessarily impossible. Scientists are finding some success with PAN-811, a ribonucleotide reductase inhibitor and neuroprotectant.

