Chef Masa Takayama Mourns the Death of Friend Anthony Bourdain With Whom He Often Broke Bread

by at on

In a heartfelt homage to the tragically late Chef Anthony Bourdain who died on June 8, 2018, renowned sushi artist Chef Masa Takayama fondly remembered and mourned his friend as he was, a wonderful guest who appreciated Takayama’s mother’s cooking, a determined soul who appreciated the best of life after a hard-won journey and an honest man who expressed a beautifully uncanny recognition of his own motivations. Most all, however, Takayama just missed his friend.

Anthony Bourdain was a good friend to Masa Takayama. They had a few episodes together also. RIP

Here’s the episode when Bourdain visited Takayama at home.


