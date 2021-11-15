Chatty Cat Keeps Her Lonely Human Company

An adorably chatty Bengal cat named Zoe has learned to talk to her beloved human Emily and is ready with an answer whenever a question is asked. Emily adopted Zoe during quarantine when she was feeling lonely and found she found a loving feline who provided her with the company she desired. Emily began documenting her conversations with Zoe online, sharing Zoe’s wonderfully positive messages with the whole world.

My cat can TALK and she dishes out serotonin boosting cat content daily.

Emily also adopted Zeke, Zoe’s little brother who can be just as talkative. He also has some interesting moves.