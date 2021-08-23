Singer Charles Bradley Performs a Heartbreaking Cover of the Black Sabbath Song ‘Changes’ in 2016

In 2016, just a year before his tragic death due to stomach cancer in 2017, the great Charles Bradley performed an absolutely heartbreaking cover of the Black Sabbath song “Changes” for the Newsroom Concert Series at the Toronto Star. Bradley was accompanied by a single guitarist, which truly enunciated just how incredibly powerful his voice was.

Charles Bradley sings the powerful cover as part of another session of the Newsroom Concert Series. Bradley’s album, also called ‘Changes’, was released in April, 2016.

Bradley also performed his song “You Think I Don’t Know (But I Know)” .

Here’s Bradley performing “Changes” live in June 2016 with a larger band that included a horn section.

via Boing Boing