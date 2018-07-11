A Brilliantly Designed 21 Speed Ceramic Bicycle Drivetrain That Replaces Derailleurs and Chains

The Danish company CeramicSpeed in collaboration with the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Colorado, has updated the simple bicycle with “Driven“, a brilliantly designed 21 speed drivetrain that employs ceramic plates in the place of greasy chains and pants rolling derailleurs. This efficient drivetrain won the prestigious Euro Bike Show Award for 2018.

A revolutionary drivetrain concept that sets new standards in efficiency and eliminates the need for derailleurs and chains. …Driven creates 49% less friction when compared to the market leading chain and derailleur drivetrain. A traditional chain and derailleur drivetrain contains eight points of sliding friction, which is generated from the articulation of the chain at these points. Driven impressively eliminates all eight points of sliding friction.