The Cercle, An Inventive Concept Bicycle With a Multifunctional Circular Frame for Convenient Camping

Inventor Bernhard Sobotta created the Cercle, an inventive concept bicycle with a multifunctional circular frame that provides space for personal camping activities. This includes sitting, cooking, working, resting, and sleeping after a day of cycling. The circle has room for a folding single bed or a lawn chair. Additionally, a tent can be pitched around the circle for complete privacy. When it’s time to go, the circle once again becomes a seamless part of the frame provides extra storage.

The Cercle creates a feeling of being at home, of being centered and safe and wherever you are just belonging and having everything you need and being open as well. It’s like a window into the world in a different way.

