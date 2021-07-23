Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

The Cercle, An Inventive Concept Bicycle With a Multifunctional Circular Frame for Convenient Camping

by on

Inventor Bernhard Sobotta created the Cercle, an inventive concept bicycle with a multifunctional circular frame that provides space for personal camping activities. This includes sitting, cooking, working, resting, and sleeping after a day of cycling. The circle has room for a folding single bed or a lawn chair. Additionally, a tent can be pitched around the circle for complete privacy. When it’s time to go, the circle once again becomes a seamless part of the frame provides extra storage.

The Cercle creates a feeling of being at home, of being centered and safe and wherever you are just belonging and having everything you need and being open as well. It’s like a window into the world in a different way.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk



Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting




Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved