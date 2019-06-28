The Big Brains That Give Cephalopods Such Sophisticated Camouflaging Capabilities

Renowned marine biologist Roger Hanlon gave a wonderful TED Talk during which he shared fascinating information about cephalopods, particularly about their big brains. Hanlon explains how the cephalopod brain differs from the human brain but is still incredibly mysterious to researchers. What they’ve observed is that these amazing sea creatures have a high level of cognitive processing and demonstrate their intelligence by incredible camouflaging capabilities.

