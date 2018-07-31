Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Slithering Centipede Robot Kit With a Segmented Body and Flexible Legs to Help Propel Movement

by at on

Cetipede Robot

As part of their Educational Construction Series, the Japanese model company Tamiya has created a wonderful centipede robot kit that will slither its way into the hearts of kids and adults alike. The robot is housed in a blue plastic casing, with segmented body pieces and flexible filament legs that help propel movement in any direction. Additionally, the body pieces are interchangeable and can be used to make a centipede of any length.

It creates a big centipede consisting of separate body sections and a central motor unit, with flexible leg parts helping propel the model as they rotate. Universal joints between the sections allow the model to negotiate obstacles and hug the terrain. Its motion can be altered by changing the number of body sections, or the leg direction.

Centipede Robot

Centipede Robot Blueprint

Centipede Robot Interchangeable

Centipede Robot Legs

Centipede Robot Box

via Japan Trend Shop, Gizmodo



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP