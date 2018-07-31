A Slithering Centipede Robot Kit With a Segmented Body and Flexible Legs to Help Propel Movement

As part of their Educational Construction Series, the Japanese model company Tamiya has created a wonderful centipede robot kit that will slither its way into the hearts of kids and adults alike. The robot is housed in a blue plastic casing, with segmented body pieces and flexible filament legs that help propel movement in any direction. Additionally, the body pieces are interchangeable and can be used to make a centipede of any length.

It creates a big centipede consisting of separate body sections and a central motor unit, with flexible leg parts helping propel the model as they rotate. Universal joints between the sections allow the model to negotiate obstacles and hug the terrain. Its motion can be altered by changing the number of body sections, or the leg direction.

via Japan Trend Shop, Gizmodo