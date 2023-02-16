How Cells Communicate for Autonomic Response

The ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt shows via colorful animation how cells inside sentient beings communicate for the most effective autonomic response possible at any time they are needed. They further explain how “dumb” proteins, useless on their own, work together, adapting to individual needs through the “language of life”.

Cells are mindless robots…. But many of them acting together form specialized tissue and organ systems, from muscles that make your heart beat to brain cells that make you think. If you look outside at the incredible dimension and scale of space, a place where forever is a real thing, it is almost impossible not to feel a bit small. Not special. But if you look inside, into what you really are, you just discover almost indescribable complexity, the beautiful language of life.