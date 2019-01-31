Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Celebrities Freaking Out Over Meeting Other Celebrities

by at on

The Smile Network has put together an amusing compilation of famous celebrities becoming absolutely starstruck upon meeting or interacting with other celebrities whom they’ve admired from afar. Some of these heartwarming interactions include Jennifer Lawrence completely flabbergasted that Jack Nicholson spoke to her, Emilia Clarke shyly asking Matt LeBlanc to ask her how she’s doing, and the great Mark Hamill unintentionally reducing Adam Scott into a trembling mess.

via reddit




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP