Celebrities Freaking Out Over Meeting Other Celebrities

The Smile Network has put together an amusing compilation of famous celebrities becoming absolutely starstruck upon meeting or interacting with other celebrities whom they’ve admired from afar. Some of these heartwarming interactions include Jennifer Lawrence completely flabbergasted that Jack Nicholson spoke to her, Emilia Clarke shyly asking Matt LeBlanc to ask her how she’s doing, and the great Mark Hamill unintentionally reducing Adam Scott into a trembling mess.
Can't thank @JimmyKimmelLive @IMKristenBell @HammilHimself enough for last night–such a happy, insane moment. pic.twitter.com/DqkPbxw5k0
— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) May 5, 2017
via reddit