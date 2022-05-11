Why Certain Animals Might Rain From the Sky

In a darkly humorous episode of SciShow, host Stefan Chin explains several different reasons why certain animals might rain from the sky. These reasons can include the mass death of animals who fly overhead, a unified attempt to avoid predators (i.e. starling murmurations), weather-related issues (i.e. Florida iguanas falling from trees in cold weather), a return to home en masse, or the collective search for a new home.

As strange as it seems, animals fall from the sky sometimes. even ones that don’t belong there in the first place. from fish to spiders, these phenomena have been known for centuries but in many cases we still don’t know where the heck all these animals came from.

Here are a couple of warnings about “iguana rain”

Here’s a remarkable starling murmuration in the shape of a bird.