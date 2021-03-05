Laughing Squid

Photographers Capture a Magnificent Shot of a Graceful Starling Murmuration Forming the Shape of a Bird

While out on Lough Ennell in County Westmeath, Ireland, photographers James Crombie and Colin Hogg of Inpho Sports Photography captured the exact moment when a murmuration of starlings formed the shape of a bird with outstretched wings soaring over the water.

According to Hogg, the pair spent weeks trying to capture a magnificent shot such as this.

After months of chasing these birds around Lough Ennel, Co. Westmeath. James Crombie and I captured a unique display.

