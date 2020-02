A couple of very clever cats named Kisrita and Velvet (previously) learned a long time ago that they would get treats whenever they rang a nearby little bell. Both felines were very quick to the draw, keeping a close eye to ensure that the other didn’t get more. At one point, however, Velvet decided that Kisrita had too much and physically blocked access to the bell under the guise of cleaning himself.

Here’s the longer version of the same bell-ringing escapade.