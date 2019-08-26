Laughing Squid

Two Determined Cats Attempt to Pass Through Increasingly Smaller Cardboard Holes in the Doorway

The dedicated human of infamous cats Maru (previously) and Hana (previously), who recently conducted an amusing experiment to see just how flat each cat was willing to get in order to pass through a narrow opening in the doorway, put the cats to the test once again.

Rather than squeezing themselves under the doorway, however, Maru and Hana were presented with increasingly smaller cardboard holes through which they needed to pass. The determined kitties found that they could only go so without human assistance.

How about the round hole?

Maru Gets Some Help Through Hole in Door





