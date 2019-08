The wonderful human belonging to the infamous Maru (previously) and his equally amazing sister Hana (previously) wanted to find out just how flat his cats could get in order to squeeze through a narrow opening to get to the other side. They implemented a contraption that incrementally made the area to squeeze through smaller and smaller until either cat gave up.

Hana gave up after the 10 centimeter mark, but Maru kept going and going until he figured out that there might be a better way.