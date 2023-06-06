How Cats Can Teach Humans About Happiness

Einzelgänger looked at what cats can teach humans about happiness, according to the book Feline Philosophy, Cats and the Meaning of Life by John Gray.

According to philosopher John Gray, author of the book Feline Philosophy, Cats and the Meaning of Life, cats have ethics and are also capable of love and affection. The book explains feline philosophy using John Gray’s interesting insights supplemented with theories and views by other philosophers…

Cats, for the most part, are thought to be independent and appear to be less reliant on humans than other domesticated animals. However, cats do what is right for them at the moment without a thought about what someone thinks of them or how a set of rules, values, or doctrine governs their behavior. Rather than being careless, cats are carefree.

Cats simply do what’s suitable for cats, disregarding artificial moral philosophies, religious doctrines, and ideologies. ….cats are not immoral. Their ethics come from a natural, inborn origin, not from ideas. …This natural, pure philosophy of cats relieves them from a great burden: which is that they don’t ruminate and worry about what’s good and evil, moral and immoral, what they should and shouldn’t have done, and what other cats might think of them. They just do as their nature inclines them to do.

Most of all, cats know how to be happy.

The cat’s way to be happy is just doing something that we find interesting: this will make us happy without knowing anything about happiness. Cat’s don’t know about the concept of happiness or what it means to be happy. They just are.