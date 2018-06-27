A Concerned Cat Loudly Searches for Human Who Played a Sneaky Peek-a-Boo Trick and Disappeared

A rather silly human played a disturbingly effective peek-a-boo trick upon his beautiful tuxedo cat, who was just hanging out, relaxing luxuriously on the bed. The human waved a blanket over himself and disappeared, which left his very concerned kitty loudly searching all around for him.
