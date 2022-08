Curious Kitten Responds to Cat Speech Translator App

A human amusingly used a translator app to turn his human speech into “cat talk” and tried it out on a kitten he was watching for a friend. The curious little feline responded immediately, flying across the room to look for the “other cat” in his territory.

We were babysitting our friend’s kitten and thought it would be funny to see if the translator app (human to cat) worked on him and it seemingly did on camera.