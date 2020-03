Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A very clever cat played Tic Tac Toe with a human who had self-quarantined due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Despite some excellent strategy employed, the competitive cat didn’t win.

It’s worth noting that cats aren’t always the most gracious of losers, especially when their humans aren’t the most gracious of winners.

But at least they keep us entertained at the most trying of times.