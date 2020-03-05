Cat Lounging in a Sink is Visibly Perplexed When He Sees His Reflection in Two Mirrors at the Same Time

While an adorably silly faced tabby cat named Roscoe was lounging in the bathroom sink, he caught sight of his own reflection in two different mirrors at the same time. The visibly perplexed feline opened his eyes in wide surprise as his brain tried to figure out exactly what was going on. Roscoe’s human laughed about her expressive cat.

I swear my cat is a living meme.

And her words came true almost immediately. Know Your Meme has rounded up many Roscoe memes.