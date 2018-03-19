A Determined Cat Figures Out How to Get Around a Homemade Water Trap To Open a Closed Door

In 2014, a very clever and very determined tuxedo tabby kitten named Mulder apparently enjoys opening doors by hanging off the doorknob. To try and curb this and other behaviors, Mulder’s human Sven put a homemade water trap in front of a closed door. This wasn’t enough to stop Mulder, however. The precocious little cat simply jumped above the water trap and onto the doorknob, pulled the door open and then calmly stepped inside.

The first time Mulder got past the water traps was far less graceful, but just as effective

via Boing Boing