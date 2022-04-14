White Cat Successfully Navigates Several Homemade Obstacle Challenges Set Up by Her Human

A gorgeous fluffy white cat with heterochromatic eyes named Mia successfully navigated a number of obstacle challenges involving strategically placed cups, cardboard, blocks, and even transparent cling wrap that her human had set up for her.

Mia got down low for a flatness challenge, squeezed through increasingly smaller holes, conquered an invisible wall, and weaved her way through a maze of stacked plastic cups. No matter how difficult the maze, Mia found a way to conquer it with beauty and grace.

