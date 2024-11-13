Creamsicle Cat Is Obsessed With His ‘Emotional Support Pumpkin’

An adorable creamsicle cat named Dave fell so in love with a very unique looking green and yellow pumpkin that he picked it out of a pile. This colorful gourd became an “emotional support pumpkin” for him. His humans, Kat and Jackson didn’t really understand it, but they went along with it because they understood Dave’s quirky personality.

He was so obsessed with his gourd. He just always wanted to be close to it so he’d be like curled up around it or next to it or just face to face with it. I I have no idea why but he was so into this pumpkin.

Eventually the pumpkin rotted away, so Dave started trying new ones.