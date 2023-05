Agile Cat Jumps Through Cardboard Cutouts of Increasingly Difficult Sizes

An incredibly agile creamsicle cat named Sydney showcased her incredible liquidity as she walked and jumped through circle and rectangle cutouts of increasingly difficult sizes and widths on a board her human used to block her path. While Sydney examined most of the cutouts, she tended towards those that comfortably fit her adorable little head, although sometimes Sydney forewent the cutouts altogether and jumped over the board itself.

via My Modern Met