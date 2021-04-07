Musical Cat Appears to Have Perfect Pitch

Musician Otu Suurmunne of Moonic Productions captured footage of his beautiful lilac pointed cat to prove that she had perfect pitch. Suurmunne repeatedly sang out different notes and the cat responded with a meow in the same pitch. It was only later that he was caught manipulating the cat’s responses on his computer.

Cat with PERFECT PITCH… actually RELATIVE PITCH… or?

While Suurmunne’s cat wasn’t musically talented, he did create a funny ad for his services.

If you’re in need of vocal mixing, composing (personal, video game, score), mixing in general, I’m available for hire!

via Miss Cellania