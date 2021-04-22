Couple Builds Beloved Cat His Own Personal Bedroom With Matching Blankets and a Working Television

Twitter user CinnamonBear9 shared photos of an amazing personalized bedroom that they built for their beloved tuxedo cat. The room, which was built in the corner of what appears to be a dormer space, features a braided rug, a little bed on a wooden frame with fluffy pillows and a blanket that matches the one in the larger room, framed pictures on the paneled walls, a scratching post and a working television that plays YouTube videos that the cat enjoys.

Here is the bedroom we finished for our cat this weekend. He actually goes in to nap and watch birds on YouTube :) More pics coming #tinyhome #cats #catbedroom pic.twitter.com/k54OPBVZVG — CinnamonBear (@CinnamonBear9) April 13, 2021

More pics of the cat bedroom pic.twitter.com/S6wDdyPHcG — CinnamonBear (@CinnamonBear9) April 13, 2021

via Neatorama