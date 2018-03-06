A Gorgeous Munchkin Cat Happily Sits on His Hind Legs to High Five His Human Before Going to Bed

The very handsome Milo the munchkin cat, who pretends the grass is lava and makes himself comfortable inside his indisposed human’s dropped drawers every morning, has a new ritual. Before going to bed for the night, Milo sits upon the dining room table, gets up on his hind legs to high five his human whenever a hand is put out. Sometimes he stops to smell the flowers first, but he always gets the job done.
