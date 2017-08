A teeny-tiny munchkin kitten named Milo played an inadvertent game of “the floor is lava” as he deftly avoided walking on the grass by jumping from lap to lap. Perhaps the itchy blades scratched against his little belly or he didn’t like the way it felt between his toes, but Milo definitely preferred wandering around in the garden over wandering around in the grass.

Munchkin kitten doesn’t know how to react to grass!

via reddit