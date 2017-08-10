Munchkin Cat Makes Himself Comfortable Inside His Human’s Dropped Drawers in the Bathroom

The adorable Milo the munchkin cat, who really doesn’t enjoy walking on the grass, very happily joins his human Mandi in the bathroom every morning and makes makes a comfy little nest inside her dropped drawers.
What my cat does *every* morning
by Lori Dorn at on
