Fluffy Calico Cat Drags Her Favorite Blanket Around the Apartment Like Linus From ‘Peanuts’

A fluffy rescued calico cat named Blarn waddles around her apartment, dragging her favorite blanket with her, just like Linus from the famous Peanuts comic strip. Her human Caitlin says that Blarn has been doing this since she was a kitten, although she started off with smaller items.

Blarn constantly surprises me. She almost creates her own games. Like the blanket game. When she was a kitten she would bring me my robe belt …she would do the same sort of waddle, which always made my day.

Caitlin decided to treat Blarn and her feline sister Edna by building a fort out of blankets. Caitlin offered cat-friendly refreshments, so fun was had by all.

I decided to treat her and Edna, so we made a blanket fort. We made sure to include Blarn’s favorite blanket we got some catnip wine and we did all their favorite things and we just hung out and they loved it.