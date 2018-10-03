Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cosmic Cat Beds Inspired by Classic Spaceships

by at on

The Japanese pet supply company MYZOO Studio has created a fantastically cosmic line of cat beds that were inspired by classic conceptions of what spaceships might look like. Each of the three beds, appropriately named Alpha, Beta and Gamma, feature at least one bubble window out of which kitties can look or get in a good long stretch .

After series of designing, field-testing, and remodeling, we are proud to present one of our finest piece of work, Spaceship Series. Each component in Spaceship Series provides specific function; the transparent acrylic provides a secure environment by giving the cat a much wider eyesight; the four air holes on the body creates better air circulation and reduce the echo that may cause in a surrounded space. Just to make Spaceship Series more interesting, we designed three types of Spaceships…

  • Alpha – with the shape of a capsule, provides larger space area for pet to sleep.
  • Beta – with the shape of a rocket, suitable for household with limited space.
  • Gamma – located on the wall, allows the cat to be perched viewing from above.

Gamma MYZOO

Cat in Space on Wall

Alpha

via Contemporist, Apartment Therapy, My Modern Met



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP