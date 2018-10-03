Cosmic Cat Beds Inspired by Classic Spaceships

The Japanese pet supply company MYZOO Studio has created a fantastically cosmic line of cat beds that were inspired by classic conceptions of what spaceships might look like. Each of the three beds, appropriately named Alpha, Beta and Gamma, feature at least one bubble window out of which kitties can look or get in a good long stretch .

After series of designing, field-testing, and remodeling, we are proud to present one of our finest piece of work, Spaceship Series. Each component in Spaceship Series provides specific function; the transparent acrylic provides a secure environment by giving the cat a much wider eyesight; the four air holes on the body creates better air circulation and reduce the echo that may cause in a surrounded space. Just to make Spaceship Series more interesting, we designed three types of Spaceships…