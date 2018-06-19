A Drowsy Cat and His Piano Playing Human Make Beautiful Music Together

In 2017, we wrote about Turkish musician Sarper Durman who plays piano with his beautiful tabby cat sitting upright on his lap. More recently, Durman has been playing piano with his hands atop the cat’s paws, literally making beautiful music together.

Even when he’s not playing, the cat stays on Durman’s lap, providing much needed love and affection.

This musical tabby, however, is very possessive of the keys and isn’t afraid to show it.

Of course, there are those mornings when everyone gets involved.

