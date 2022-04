Rescued Cat Acts as a Personal Trainer for His Human

An encouraging cat named George Washington who lives in Evansville, Indiana, decided that he would be in charge of his human Terrance’s personal training routine. Because Terrance is a police officer, he needs to keep in tip-top shape and little George seems more than happy to make sure Terrance does every single pushup and lets him know by bopping him on the head to keep count.

George is also always at the ready to make sure that Terrance is doing his daily workout.