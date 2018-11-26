Cartoonist Illustrates Her Hilariously Dysfunctional 2018 Thanksgiving Dinner With Her Opinionated Family

Lauren Lorenzo, a talented cartoonist who often depicts hilarious conversations with her colorful and opinionated family members in her monthly illustrated series eLL cartoons, had a great deal to work with from their 2018 Thanksgiving dinner.

While Lorenzo attempted to get everyone to talk about the things for which they were thankful, her mumbling brother attempted to express a thought, her father expressed his uncertainty about his family’s love, her mother objected to her father’s statement and her 99 year old grandmother drank a little too much wine.