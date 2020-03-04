Detailed 3D Illustrations of Anatomically Correct Cartoon Character Skulls Labeled as Scientific Specimens

Canis Goofus – USA, 1932
Prague 3D illustrator Filip Hodas, aka hoodass (previously), has created “Cartoon Fossils”, a brilliant series of highly detailed 3D illustrations that show the anatomically correct skulls of famous cartoon characters as labeled scientific specimens.
I always enjoyed creating skulls. I decided to combine my skull passion with 3D and some of my favourite childhood cartoon characters.
Anas Scroogius – USA, 1947
Spongia Bobæ – USA, 1999
Canaria Tweetea – USA, 1941
Mus Minnius – USA, 1928
Homo Popoculis – USA, 1929