Detailed 3D Illustrations of Anatomically Correct Cartoon Character Skulls Labeled as Scientific Specimens

Canis Goofus – USA, 1932

Prague 3D illustrator Filip Hodas, aka hoodass (previously), has created “Cartoon Fossils”, a brilliant series of highly detailed 3D illustrations that show the anatomically correct skulls of famous cartoon characters as labeled scientific specimens.

I always enjoyed creating skulls. I decided to combine my skull passion with 3D and some of my favourite childhood cartoon characters.

Anas Scroogius – USA, 1947

Spongia Bobæ – USA, 1999

Canaria Tweetea – USA, 1941

Mus Minnius – USA, 1928

Homo Popoculis – USA, 1929

via This Isn’t Happiness