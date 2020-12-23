fbpx

A Joyful Piano Mashup of ‘The Mandalorian’ Theme With the Classic Christmas Song ‘Carol of the Bells’

Musician AtinPiano performed “Carol of The Mandalorian”, a truly joyful mashup that combined the distinctive theme from The Mandalorian with the classic Christmas song “Carol of the Bells”.

Here’s my piano cover/tutorial of Carol of the Mandalorian…This is the Merry Way.

AtinPiano combined “Duel of the Fates” from Star Wars with “Carol of the Bells” for a mesmerizing result.

Merry Sithmas!

AtinPiano combined “The Imperial March” with “Carol of the Bells”, which was incredibly dramatic.

