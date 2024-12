A Gorgeous Fingerstyle Cover of ‘Carol of the Bells’ on an Amazing 26 String Harp Guitar

In the spirit of the holiday season, talented musician Jamie Dupuis performed a gorgeous fingerstyle cover of the classic Christmas song “Carol of the Bells” on a beautiful 26 string harp guitar by Timberline while standing in a darkened hallway.

My Favourite Christmas song of all time played on a 26 string harp guitar.