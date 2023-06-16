Musician Plays ‘Careless Whisper’ on 100 Instruments

Talented multi-instrumentalist Arnaud Delannoy performed the opening lick from the George Michael song “Careless Whisper” on an amazing combination of 100 modern, Medieval, and international instruments.

Careless Whisper’s lick on 100 instruments (but without saxophone)

These instruments include piano, violin, guitar, musical saw, hurdy-gurdy, tambin, kalimba, duduk, guzheng, sitar, Arabic oud, concertina, and many more (except saxophone).

Here are some examples of Delannoy’s other multi-instrument work.

via MetaFilter