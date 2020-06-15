Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fantastic Low Budget Cardboard Remake of ‘Alien’

by on

The folks behind the Cardboard Movie Co. have remade the iconic 1979 Ridley Scott film Alien with a very small budget and lots of recycled cardboard. Propmaster Enrique Piñeros expertly fashioned an incredible Xenomorph and Facehugger out of cardboard and there was lots and lots of fake blood.

Here’s the extended title sequence for the remake.

Cardboard Alien Facehugger Contraption

Cardboard Alien

Cardboard Xenomorph


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved