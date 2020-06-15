A Fantastic Low Budget Cardboard Remake of ‘Alien’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The folks behind the Cardboard Movie Co. have remade the iconic 1979 Ridley Scott film Alien with a very small budget and lots of recycled cardboard. Propmaster Enrique Piñeros expertly fashioned an incredible Xenomorph and Facehugger out of cardboard and there was lots and lots of fake blood.

Here’s the extended title sequence for the remake.