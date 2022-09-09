A Cleverly Constructed Cardboard Separator That Gives Five Cats Each a Private Space to Eat

Five adorable British shorthair cat siblings named Jiro, Mikan, Potato, Tempura, Anmitsu, and Tonkatsu each enjoyed a lovingly plated dinner inside their own private cardboard dining room.

Their human, who was inspired by the Ichiban private ramen booths, had constructed this clever cardboard cat separator in order to keep the cats from eating each other’s food.

(translated) I tried the Ichiran method as a countermeasure against scramble for food.

When not in use during mealtime, the separator can be used for other purposes, such as a horse race.