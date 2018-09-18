Laughing Squid

Carol Danvers Crashes Back to Earth With Questions About Her Past in the First Trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’

In the trailer for the long awaited Marvel film Captain Marvel, a disoriented and DNA-enhanced former Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) literally crashes back to Earth as Captain Marvel, a highly decorated Air Force and Starforce Kree fighter. This unexpected return reawakens a number of questions about who she is and where she belongs. A young bureaucrat named Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) helps Danvers renavigate her unknowingly familiar surroundings.

Danvers reveals she’s not entirely sure what her connection to Earth is; however, she has memories and flashes of her previous life as a child, a cadet, an Air Force pilot. What makes a hero? The powerful montage of witnessing Danvers getting right back up again every time she falls gives viewers a glimpse of who Carol Danvers has always been.

The film is scheduled for release in theaters March 8, 2019.



