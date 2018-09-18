Carol Danvers Crashes Back to Earth With Questions About Her Past in the First Trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’

In the trailer for the long awaited Marvel film Captain Marvel, a disoriented and DNA-enhanced former Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) literally crashes back to Earth as Captain Marvel, a highly decorated Air Force and Starforce Kree fighter. This unexpected return reawakens a number of questions about who she is and where she belongs. A young bureaucrat named Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) helps Danvers renavigate her unknowingly familiar surroundings.

Danvers reveals she’s not entirely sure what her connection to Earth is; however, she has memories and flashes of her previous life as a child, a cadet, an Air Force pilot. What makes a hero? The powerful montage of witnessing Danvers getting right back up again every time she falls gives viewers a glimpse of who Carol Danvers has always been.

The film is scheduled for release in theaters March 8, 2019.