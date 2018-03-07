Ex-Pat Vlogger Sends His GoPro Camera Through the Sushi Conveyer Belt at a Restaurant in Tokyo

While enjoying a meal at sushi restaurant in his adopted homeland of Japan, vlogger Tkyosam decided to place his GoPro camera on the conveyor belt that runs the food throughout the restaurant and filmed all the diners in its path. The camera kept going until some employees caught it as it went through the kitchen. Luckily, the camera emerged unscathed and neither the patrons nor the management seemed to mind the intrusion.

I will call this video “A Camera’s Journey Through the land of Sushi” ….back up name being “Sam was an a**hole and put his GoPro on a sushi conveyor belt” …don’t worry, the staff were cool with it afterwards too.

via reddit