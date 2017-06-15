A Cheeky Little Calico Cat Boldly Stares Down a Confused Lion With Only a Fence Between Them

Baggy the housemeow is a hilariously cheeky calico cat who lives at Care Rescue Texas with her loving human Derek Krahn aka BigCatDerek, and a whole bunch of beautiful rescued wild animals. Feeling a little feisty one day, Baggy very boldly picked a fight with a confused lion named Noey, staring the big cat down through a fence until she decided to break the gaze. Krahn was absolutely amazed by the audaciousness of his little calico and wasn’t afraid to say so. Luckily, figurative fences were mended and the two felines are once again friends.

Baggy the housemeow has always been a tough little cookie, but I never thought she was this degree of crazy. All is well, everything settled, and her & Noey (the lion) are back on speaking terms.

While Baggy showed her tough side with Noey, she was much less impressed with Krahn’s fidget spinner.

via Mashable